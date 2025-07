The Greeley Heights fire is burning southwest of Jackson Trail Road and Highway 26 in Warm Springs above the subdivision on the Hill behind Jefferson Street.

Two helicopters are dropping water from buckets on this vegetation fire.

At 2:44pm the fire was listed at 6 acres per the National Interagency Fire Center.

Mt Jefferson Street is on a level 3 evacuation notice to GO NOW.

Anyone who has evacuated can go to the Old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.