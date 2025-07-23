July 28th – Energy Assistance Opportunity

The NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program will open for applications in Warm Springs on Monday, July 28th from 8:30am until 4pm at the Family Resource Center.

The Summer cooling Program is available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

The electric account must be active and in a household member’s name.

Please bring identification for anyone 18 and older in the household, Social Security Cards or a CIB, proof of any type of income/benefits and your power bill.

NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Flyer