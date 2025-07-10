July Happenings for Youth

It’s summertime and summer activities are happening for Youth. Here are some things you might be interested in locally –

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned on Monday, July 14th at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Breaker Rock Beach VBS Basketball Camp July 14-18. It will be held 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.

Warm Springs Recreation is having summer baseball camp to work on throwing, fielding and hitting. It’s on Thursday, July 17th from 9am until 2pm at the Papoose Field behind the Community Cetner. Lunch will be provided to all participants. Youth should bring a glove, cleats & bat. For more info and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp July 21-25 from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing and School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Community Health Education Team’s “Wellness of Warm Springs” will be meeting this Thursday July 17 at noon in the old school cafeteria. They will be providing a light lunch and cold beverage. The discussion will be about staying hydrated and the importance of CHOOSH.

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at https://everykidsports.org/