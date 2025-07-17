KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 18, 2025

Today is the last day of the youth basketball camp at the Youth Center Gym. It’s open to kids in grades K-6 from 9am until noon.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Sacred Road Ministries will have its kids’ program from 3-5pm today. Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

Warm Springs residents are invited to an Eberhard’s Dairy Product Give Away this afternoon from 1:30-3:30pm in the CPS parking lot. They will give out one per household, first come – first served. There are no income requirements.

The Wiwnu Sapalwite Powwow will be held this Saturday July 19th at the HeHe Longhouse ahead of the Hehe Huckleberry Feast on Sunday. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 followed by Grand Entry at 7. There will be plenty of social dances! Everyone is welcome. Bring your own chair. Hehe longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be this coming Sunday, July 20th.

The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be next Sunday July 27th with Release for Gatherers this Saturday July 19th. Saturday – lunch will be at noon with a giveaway to follow.

A 5th/6th grade youth football team is being formed to play in the Redmond league this fall. 13 to 15 kids are needed to form the team that will practice in Madras and play Sundays in Redmond starting August 19th. You can contact Amelia Spino to learn more at 541-796-8629.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office by today. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course on Saturday, July 19th online via Zoom. They will cover all 8 modules starting at 8am until 5pm. To sign up email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919 to sign up.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp July 21-25 from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, August 4th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.