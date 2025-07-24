KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 25, 2025

Today for Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club – it’s Disney Character Day.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center today, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, an AA/NA Recovery Meeting at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is happening today and tomorrow in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. The fair opens at 11am and carnival rides open at noon. Doors open for the rodeo at 6pm and the event at 7 tonight and tomorrow night. Entry into the rodeo is $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under. Live music starts at 9pm featuring Countryfied tonight. The fair closes at 11.

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds tribal hunters that they have until 5pm today to get entries into the lottery draws. A tribal hunters meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 29th to complete the Tribal lottery hunt draws.

A memorial & stone setting for Triston Boise will take place tomorrow (7/26). It starts at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and then a giveaway, meal and name-giving will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. All are welcome to attend.

Sponsors, pullers, participants and artisans ae welcome to be part of the Mid-Columbia River Tribes Canoe Family Canoe Journey 2025. They will start in Celilo Village tomorrow and land at the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe July 31st where they will spend 5 days doing protocols. The Columbia River Institute for Indigenous Development can be contacted for more information.

The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be this Sunday (7/27).

The Museum at Warm Springs is beginning a membership drive to generate revenue for their operations. The Museum opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership. Levels and online payment information can be found at https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/.

There will be a summer art camp for youth next week on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday (7/28-30) at the Warm Springs Community Center in the social hall from 8:30-4 daily. Activities will include painting, tie dye, clay, beading, jewelry making, spin art, wood boxes, watercolor and more. An art showcase will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 with dinner provided. The art camp is being sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the Southern Oregon University – All My Relations Program.

The NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling Program will open for applications in Warm Springs on Monday, July 28th from 8:30am until 4pm at the Family Resource Center. The Summer cooling Program is available for assistance with electric accounts for income eligible households in Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The electric account must be active and in a household member’s name. Please bring identification for anyone 18 and older in the household, Social Security Cards or a CIB, proof of any type of income/benefits and your power bill.

Head Start registration at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will end July 31st. To learn more about enrollment call ECE at 541-553-3241.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.