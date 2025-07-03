KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 4, 2025

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today. KWSO will have a special 4th of July Music Mix until 1pm and then its live music from the Waterfront Blues Festival from 1-10pm. More of the Waterfront Blues Festival comes your way tomorrow from 1-10pm.

The Sanitation Department is picking up regularly scheduled residential routes today. Please have garbage cans set out at the end of the driveway and to check on neighbors/family who need assistance with their garbage cans.

Warm Springs Recreation is having a 4th of July Fun Run & Walk this morning. Registration will open at 7:30 at the Papoose Field parking lot and the race starts at 7:45. It’s free to enter and all participants get a t-shirt. Today’s parade will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ending of the Vietnam War Era. Grand Marshalls are Janice Smith and Ken Man Miller. Parade lineup is at the old elementary with judging at 10am and start time 11. A barbecue will follow the parade behind the community center plus a horseshoe tournament, watermelon eating contest and family fun, games and prizes. The fireworks show will start at dusk.

The Warm springs Community Wellness Center will be closed on Monday (7/7). It will reopen on Tuesday. The Helping Hand Food Pantry will also be closed on Monday.

Applicants for Work Experience through WEDD who haven’t completed the required pre-employment workshop have one more chance to attend on Monday (7/7). The workshop starts at 9am in the Education Building’s first floor conference room.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish & Wildlife Committees are hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting on Tuesday, July 8th. They will present the 2024 Reservation Game Inventories and the 2025 Proposed Hunting Seasons and answer questions. The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Campus Pavilion. Food will be provided.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a baby moccasin making class on Thursday, July 10th 9am to 4:30pm in the I H S atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting and newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Charlene at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Breaker Rock Beach VBS Basketball Camp July 14-18. It will be held 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

ECE Head Start Round-Up Dates are Friday, July 25th and Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

Caldera is inviting any and all Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students to attend one of its eight-day summer camps this August. The camps are open to middle schoolers whether they’ve participated in the Caldera programming during the school year or not. The Caldera overnight summer camp is located in Sisters and campers will explore their creative voice and adventure in nature. Bus transport to and from camp is available at no cost. The Discovery Camp is for youth entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade and there are two sessions to choose from – August 1-8 and August 12-19. You can learn more on their website caldera.org or by emailing youthprogram@Caldera.org.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be August 14th & 15th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.