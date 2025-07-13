KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 14, 2025

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Programs hours today and tomorrow are 7am – 1pm with child pick up between 12:30 and 1. The new Boiler and HVAC system is scheduled to be fully operational this Wednesday. The situation will be reevaluated tomorrow.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in the Breaker Rock Beach VBS Basketball Camp each morning this week 9am until noon at the Youth Center Gym.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning are updates from Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza; Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise; and Warm Springs Composite Products. This afternoon there will be updates from the Museum at Warm Springs; Telecom; and the Warm Springs Community Action Team Youth Center/Media.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call today and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

Sacred Road Ministries invites youth in kindergarten through 6th grades to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more this week from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back this afternoon. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 High Desert Garden Tour. This is a self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. View six beautiful gardens in Bend and get inspiration from local gardeners. It’s on Saturday, July 19th and tickets are $15. To learn more, you can visit 2025 High Desert Garden Tour | OSU Extension Service.

The Community Health Education Team’s “Wellness of Warm Springs” will be meeting this Thursday July 17 at noon in the old school cafeteria. They will be providing a light lunch and cold beverage. The discussion will be about staying hydrated and the importance of choosh.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.

ECE Head Start Round-Up Dates are Friday, July 25th and Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be August 14th & 15th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.