KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 21, 2025

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club. Today is Hat Day. They’re having water play all week so kids can bring their water clothes. Breakfast and lunch are provided at 8:30 and 11:30.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp this week from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; the August Agenda, Travel Delegations & Review of Minutes, and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon is – Enrollments; I H S Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Buffalo Sky Walkers youth basketball league starts tomorrow. It will be at 4:00 for 1st – 4th grade, at 5:30 for 5th – 8th grade and at 7pm for 9th – 12th grade – all in the old elementary school gym. Youth need a signed waiver to play and must wear gym shoes.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing and School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is this Wednesday thru Saturday in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. The NPRA Sanction Rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under. Wednesday (7/23) there’s a Veteran’s Breakfast at 8am under the pavilion. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend the free breakfast. The fair opens at 11am and carnival rides open at 3. There will be live music each night. The fair closes at 11 each night.

Sponsors, pullers, participants and artisans ae welcome to be part of the Mid-Columbia River Tribes Canoe Family Canoe Journey 2025. They will start in Celilo Village on July 26th and land at the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe July 31st where they will spend 5 days doing protocols. The Columbia River Institute for Indigenous Development can be contacted for more information.

A 5th/6th grade youth football team is being formed to play in the Redmond league this fall. 13 to 15 kids are needed to form the team that will practice in Madras and play Sundays in Redmond starting August 19th. You can contact Amelia Spino to learn more at 541-796-8629.