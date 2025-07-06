KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 7, 2025

The Warm springs Community Wellness Center is closed today. It will reopen on Tuesday.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry is also closed today.

It’s Arts & Craft Week at the Boys & Girls Club. They are open from 8-5. Meal service starts this week – breakfast at 8:30 and lunch at 11:30.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Applicants for Work Experience through WEDD who haven’t completed the required pre-employment workshop have one more chance to attend today. The workshop starts at 9am in the Education Building’s first floor conference room.

On the Tribal Council Agenda this morning – Bureau of Indian Affairs Update; Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update; and Legislative Update Conference Call. This afternoon will be Tribal Attorneys’ Updates.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs today from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Today is the deadline to apply for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs committees. Folks interested in serving on the Culture & Heritage; Education; Health & Welfare; Land Use Planning; Range, Irrigation & Agriculture; Timber; and Fish & Wildlife On and Off Reservation committees should submit letters of interest and resumes’ by 5pm today. They should be addressed to CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing School Sports Physicals tomorrow (7/8) and again on August 5th. These will include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish & Wildlife Committees are hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting tomorrow (7/8). They will present the 2024 Reservation Game Inventories and the 2025 Proposed Hunting Seasons and answer questions. The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Campus Pavilion. Food will be provided.

This Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT.