KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul 5, 2025

KWSO will have a special broadcast of live music from the Waterfront Blues Festival from 1-10pm today courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. It’s part of our 4th of July Holiday weekend!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Applicants for Work Experience through WEDD who haven’t completed the required pre-employment workshop have one more chance to attend on Monday (7/7). The workshop starts at 9am in the Education Building’s first floor conference room.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday (7/7) 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish & Wildlife Committees are hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting on Tuesday, July 8th. They will present the 2024 Reservation Game Inventories and the 2025 Proposed Hunting Seasons and answer questions. The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Campus Pavilion. Food will be provided.

COCC will have Youth Camps for ages 10-15 at the Madras Campus this summer. There is a Photography 101 Youth Camp: Learn to Take Pictures with a Pro July 7-10. August 11-14 is an Adventure Writing Youth Camp. A Field Notes: Connecting to Nature through Art Camp will be held August 4-20. And, August 11-14 there is an AI Adventures: Intro to Machine Learning camp and also a Mock Trial Youth Camp. Click on the link or you can call (541)-383-7270 for more information.

The Warm Springs Youth Council is inviting the community to their UNITY Conference Report Back. Youth & advisors will share about their experience and bring home what they learned on Monday, July 14th at 5:30pm in the old cafeteria.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course on Saturday, July 19th online via Zoom. They will cover all 8 modules starting at 8am until 5pm. To sign up email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919 to sign up.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.