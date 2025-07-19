KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 20, 2025

The Hehe Longhouse Huckleberry Feast is today. The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be next Sunday July 27th.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is Wednesday, July 23- Saturday, July 26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Today is the last day to get pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket. The NPRA Sanction Rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Tickets for the rodeo will be $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp this week starting tomorrow from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Buffalo Sky Walkers youth basketball league starts on Tuesday, July 22nd. It will be at 4:00 for 1st – 4th grade, at 5:30 for 5th – 8th grade and at 7pm for 9th – 12th grade – all in the old elementary school gym. Youth need a signed waiver to play and must wear gym shoes.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Spring Harvest Soup. Warm Springs Prevention will be giving away medicine lock boxes and gun lock boxes from 10:30 until 1.

A memorial & stone setting for Triston Boise will take place on Saturday, July 26th. It starts at 9am at the Agency Cemetery and then a giveaway, meal and name-giving will follow at the Simnasho Longhouse. All are welcome to attend.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Warm Springs WIC can help supplement with formula, nutritional foods and beverages, breastfeeding support and nutritional education. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Give them a call weekdays: 541-553-2352

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.