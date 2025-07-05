KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 6, 2025

Applicants for Work Experience through WEDD who haven’t completed the required pre-employment workshop have one more chance to attend tomorrow (7/7). The workshop starts at 9am in the Education Building’s first floor conference room.

The Warm springs Community Wellness Center will be closed tomorrow (7/7). It will reopen on Tuesday.

The Helping Hand Food Pantry will be closed tomorrow (7/7).

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs tomorrow (7/7) 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish & Wildlife Committees are hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting on Tuesday, July 8th. They will present the 2024 Reservation Game Inventories and the 2025 Proposed Hunting Seasons and answer questions. The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Campus Pavilion. Food will be provided.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Spring Vegetable Stir Fry.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a baby moccasin making class on Thursday, July 10th 9am to 4:30pm in the I H S atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting and newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Charlene at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 High Desert Garden Tour. This is a self-guided tour presented by the OSU Extension Service and OSU Master Gardeners. View six beautiful gardens in Bend and get inspiration from local gardeners. It’s on Saturday, July 19th and tickets are $15. To learn more, you can visit 2025 High Desert Garden Tour | OSU Extension Service.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.