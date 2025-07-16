KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 17, 2025

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market today. This week’s kits will be for Grain Bowls, including farm-fresh vegetables, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card. 30 kits will be available. Stop by the KWSO booth and do our online survey on the spot and get one of our new KWSO Swedish Dishcloths. Stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm!

Warm Springs Recreation is having summer baseball camp to work on throwing, fielding and hitting today 9am until 2pm at the Papoose Field behind the Community Cetner. Lunch will be provided to all participants. Youth should bring a glove, cleats & bat. For more info and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

There’s a basketball camp from 9am until noon today and tomorrow for youth in grades K-6 at the Youth Center Gym.

The Community Health Education Team’s “Wellness of Warm Springs” will be meeting today at noon in the old school cafeteria. They will be providing a light lunch and cold beverage. The discussion will be about staying hydrated and the importance of choosh.

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30 today. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join Sacred Road Ministries for its youth program today and tomorrow from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Jefferson County Democrats are remembering John Lewis with a non-violent gathering this afternoon at 5pm at the North Y in Madras. The rally is part of a nationwide initiative called “Good Trouble Lives On” (https://goodtroubleliveson.org/)

A 5th/6th grade youth football team is being formed to play in the Redmond league this fall. 13 to 15 kids are needed to form the team that will practice in Madras and play Sundays in Redmond starting August 19th. You can contact Amelia Spino to learn more at 541-796-8629.

Warm Springs residents are invited to an Eberhard’s Dairy Product Give Away tomorrow from 1:30-3:30pm in the CPS parking lot. They will give out one per household, first come – first served. There are no income requirements.

The Wiwnu Sapalwite Powwow will be held this Saturday July 19th at the HeHe Longhouse ahead of Huckleberry Feast on Sunday. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 followed by Grand Entry at 7. There will be plenty of social dances! Everyone is welcome. Bring your own chair. Hehe longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be this coming Sunday, July 20th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office by tomorrow. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting the financial education series Pathways Home: A Native Homeownership Course on Saturday, July 19th online via Zoom. They will cover all 8 modules starting at 8am until 5pm. To sign up email mallory@wscat.org or text/call her cell 541-460-7919 to sign up.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.