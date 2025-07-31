KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 31, 2025

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm. Join KWSO for an Information Ecosystem Assessment focus group. One will convene at 11:30 and another at 12:30 with lunch provided at noon for participants. You can also sign up for the Mt Hood Meadows Huckleberry Trip for next Thursday. There is a bake sale fundraiser at the Thursday Market today. Proceeds will help with expenses for Robin “Zippy” Smith to recover from her upcoming kidney transplant. OSU Extension is will hold a make and take “Gifts From the Garden” in their garden across from the Education Building. And free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out today. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. This week’s kits will be for Stir Fry.

It’s Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort today. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

Head Start registration at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center will end toiday. To learn more about enrollment call ECE at 541-553-3241.

WorkSource Oregon’s Mobile Employment Resource Van will be parked at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30 today. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Sacred Road Ministries invites kids in kindergarten through 6th grades to join for fun, games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more today and tomorrow from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

Warm Springs JCP/Suicide Prevention’s kids carnival is today in the old school gym from 6-8pm.

The Mt. Hood Meadows 2025 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip is on Thursday, August 7th. Sign up by calling 541-553-1968 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Mountain Star Family Relief Nursery Resource Bus is at the Warm Springs Community Center on Fridays this summer, offering resources to local families. You can stop by to learn more.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Everyone is welcome to the Faith in Action – Our Community Event in Sahalee Park in Madras this Saturday. From 9am to 4pm there will be free medical & dental visits, food & entertainment, kids activities, family photos, clothing, haircuts, bike maintenance, vet services and lots more. The is an annual event organized by churches in Madras to give back to the community.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

The annual Crawdad Festival in Culver is coming up on Saturday, August 16th. There’s a parade at 10am that starts at City Hall and the festival goes until 4 in the park. There will be live music, free kids activities, food booths and vendors.