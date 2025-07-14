KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 15, 2025

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Programs hours today are 7am – 1pm with child pick up between 12:30 and 1. The new Boiler and HVAC system is scheduled to be fully operational tomorrow and the situation will be reevaluated today.

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. This morning there will be updates from the Warm Springs Local Housing Authority; Warm Springs Timber LLC; and High Lookee Lodge. This afternoon is an update Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation; a Credit Enterprise report; and National Guard Presentation.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in a basketball camp this week. It will be held 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Warm Springs Head Start is still recruiting 3- and 4-year-old children for the upcoming school year. To learn more, contact the Early Childhood Education Center.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join Sacred Road Ministries for games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more this afternoon from 3-5-pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area. No registration is necessary, just show up.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

Warm Springs Recreation is having summer baseball camp to work on throwing, fielding and hitting. It’s on Thursday, July 17th from 9am until 2pm at the Papoose Field behind the Community Cetner. Lunch will be provided to all participants. Youth should bring a glove, cleats & bat. For more info and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

Jefferson County Democrats are remembering John Lewis with a non-violent gathering this Thursday (July 17th) at 5pm at the North Y in Madras. The rally is part of a nationwide initiative called “Good Trouble Lives On” (https://goodtroubleliveson.org/)

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting its 5th annual Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp July 21-25 from 1-5 daily at the Prevention office area. They will give out a limited number of carnival bracelets for the Jefferson County Fair to youth ages 7-14 who attend all week. Lunches & afternoon snacks will be provided. They will need help with transportation of kids to the fair and swimming. For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-615-0116.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, July 31st. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.