KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 22, 2025

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club. Today is Twin Day. They’re having water play all week so kids can bring their water clothes. Breakfast and lunch are provided at 8:30 and 11:30.

Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning are ECE Compliance; June Financial Overview/2026 Budget Forecast; and Warm Springs Police Department Report. This afternoon is Committee Appointments.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Buffalo Night Walkers youth basketball league starts this afternoon. It will be at 4:00 for 1st – 4th grade, at 5:30 for 5th – 8th grade and at 7pm for 9th – 12th grade – all in the old elementary school gym. Youth need a signed waiver to play and must wear gym shoes.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo starts tomorrow and runs through Saturday in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. The NPRA Sanction Rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Tomorrow morning (7/23) there’s a Veteran’s Breakfast at 8am under the pavilion. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend the free breakfast. The fair opens at 11am and carnival rides open at 3. There will be live music each night. The fair closes at 11 each night.

This Thursday the Warm Springs Thursday Market will be held from 10:30am – 2pm at the campus pavilion. Each week local people can take a break and visit booths that are set up by local programs, local small businesses & crafts people plus food sellers and fundraisers. To learn more – contact Sue at KWSO or Thomas at WSCAT. Warm Springs Prevention will be giving away medicine lock boxes and gun lock boxes this week from 10:30 until 1.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, July 31st. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.