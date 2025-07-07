KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jul. 8, 2025

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. On the agenda this morning – Government Affairs; Nathan Dexter, Native American Liaison Pacific Region of the US Fish & Wildlife Service; and a Thornburg Update. This afternoon – Valerie Switzler with Graduation Numbers; Indian Head Casino Executive Director Update; and Probate Department Update.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

Funeral Arrangements for Thomas Roger Williams. Dressing will be this afternoon at 2pm at the Agency Longhouse. All Denominations and overnight services tonight. Burial tomorrow morning at the Agency Cemetery.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

The Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department and the Fish & Wildlife Committees are hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting that has been rescheduled from today to Thursday (7/10). They will present the 2024 Reservation Game Inventories and the 2025 Proposed Hunting Seasons and answer questions. The meeting is from 5:30-8pm at the Campus Pavilion. Food will be provided.

Simnasho’s 22nd annual “Hot Summer Nights” Powwow and Encampment will be one night only this year, tomorrow night at the Simnasho Pow Wow Arbor. A Potluck BBQ dinner is at 6. New Joiners and Re-Joiners are at 6:45 and the powwow starts at 7. There are specials for 6 and under Boys & Girls, a 3 years and younger special, The Sweep Your Teepee World Championships and a “Family Team” Dance Special. Bring your own chairs and good feelings!

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

Warm Springs Community Health will have a baby moccasin making class on Thursday, July 10th 9am to 4:30pm in the I H S atrium conference room. This class is prioritized for expecting and newborn parents and parents of toddlers. Supplies are limited so please call Charlene at 541-553-2352 to sign up.

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.

The Thursday Market this week will feature 30 free fresh harvest hits from the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance and this week’s kits will be for Spring Vegetable Stir Fry. OSU Extension will be on hand as will Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start, Jefferson County Public Health will be giving out WIC Farmers Market Checks and KWSO will be doing our information assessment and have some slap bracelets for kids! Stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.