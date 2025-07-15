KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 16, 2025

Tribal Council is in a Major Document Workshop all day today.

Youth in grades K-6 are invited to participate in a Basketball Camp this week from 9am until noon each day at the Youth Center Gym.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

Sacred Road Ministries is hosting a kids’ program this week. Kids in kindergarten through 6th grades are welcome to join for games, crafts, snacks, bible story and more. It’s from 3-5pm behind the Community Center in the pavilion and field area.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Grain Bowls.

The Community Health Education Team’s “Wellness of Warm Springs” will be meeting tomorrow at noon in the old school cafeteria. They will be providing a light lunch and cold beverage. The discussion will be about staying hydrated and the importance of choosh.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. This Thursday, July 17th it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Warm Springs Recreation is having summer baseball camp to work on throwing, fielding and hitting. It’s on Thursday, July 17th from 9am until 2pm at the Papoose Field behind the Community Cetner. Lunch will be provided to all participants. Youth should bring a glove, cleats & bat. For more info and to sign up call 541-553-3243.

A 5th/6th grade youth football team is being formed to play in the Redmond league this fall. 13 to 15 kids are needed to form the team that will practice in Madras and play Sundays in Redmond starting August 19th. You can contact Amelia Spino to learn more at 541-796-8629.

Jefferson County Democrats are remembering John Lewis with a non-violent gathering tomorrow (July 17th) at 5pm at the North Y in Madras. The rally is part of a nationwide initiative called “Good Trouble Lives On” (https://goodtroubleliveson.org/)

Warm Springs residents are invited to an Eberhard’s Dairy Product Give Away on Friday, July 18th from 1:30-3:30pm in the CPS parking lot. They will give out one per household, first come – first served. There are no income requirements.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than Friday, July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

Caldera is inviting any and all Warm Springs K-8 Academy middle school students to attend one of its eight-day summer camps this August. The camps are open to middle schoolers whether they’ve participated in the Caldera programming during the school year or not. The Caldera overnight summer camp is located in Sisters and campers will explore their creative voice and adventure in nature. Bus transport to and from camp is available at no cost. The Discovery Camp is for youth entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade and there are two sessions to choose from – August 1-8 and August 12-19. You can learn more on their website caldera.org or by emailing youthprogram@Caldera.org.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing and School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day Friday, August 15th for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

Both June elections for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Voters were postponed. The Cannabis Referendum vote and the Adoption Election will be scheduled separately. The dates have not yet been set.