KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 23, 2025

It is opening day at the Jefferson County Fair in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. There’s a Veteran’s Breakfast this morning at 8 under the pavilion. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend the free breakfast. The fair opens at 11am and carnival rides open at 3. Live music starts at 8pm featuring The Highwaymen. The fair closes at 11 each night. The NPRA Sanctioned Rodeo is Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm. Admission to the rodeo will be $15 for adults, $7 for ages 6-12 and free for kids 5 & under.

Today for Spirit Week at the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club it’s Hawaiian Day. They’re having water play all week so kids can bring their water clothes. Breakfast and lunch are provided at 8:30 and 11:30.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

The Recovery on the Rez group meets every Wednesday evening from 5:30-7 at the new Park Place Housing community building. Food and drinks are provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Free ready-to-make Fresh Harvest meal kits to create a 4-serving meal will be given out at the Warm Springs Thursday Market tomorrow. The kits include farm-fresh vegetables from Around the Bend Farm, pantry staples, a seasoning packet, and a recipe card for a nutritious, budget-friendly meal. 30 kits will be available – stop by the Thursday Market between 10:30am and 2pm and pick one up. This week’s kits will be for Spring Harvest Soup.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

WorkSource Oregon has a Mobile Employment Resource Van that comes to brings services to communities twice a month. Available services include job search assistance, interview preparation, resume development and career guidance. On Thursday, July 31st it will be at the Jefferson County Library in Madras from 9:30 to noon and at the Warm Springs Community Center from 1-3:30. Contact Matt at 541-280-8419 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, August 4th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

Mental Health First Aid Training is being offered to employees free of charge on Thursday, August 7th. It will be held from 8am to 4pm, with lunch provided, at the old school cafeteria. To sign up, contact Prevention Team Office Manager Leminnie Smith at leminnie.s@wstribes.org or 541-615-0036.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day Friday, August 15th for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at Every Kid Sports Pass Page – Every Kid Sports.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.