KWSO News 7/21/25: New S-T/CEO for Tribes Edward Henderson

The 30th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has appointed Edward Henderson as the new Secretary-Treasurer/CEO for the Tribes. Following an interview process, Henderson was selected by a majority vote.

Tribal Council Chairman Dennis White III stated in memo sent out on Friday on behalf of the Tribal Council that, “Edward Henderson brings a wealth of experience and integrity. His background aligns with the values and responsibilities this position requires.”

Every term, the newly elected Tribal Council appoints a Secretary-Treasurer/CEO who serves in the position during the Council’s 3-year term.

