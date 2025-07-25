KWSO News 7/25/25

County commission vote prioritizes developer interests over sovereign rights of the Warm Springs Nation to co-manage Deschutes Basin’s resources

Warm Springs, OR – July 24, 2025 – The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs says that yesterday’s Deschutes County Commissioner decision demonstrates its fundamental lack of understanding of the Tribes’ constitutionally recognized role as a sovereign co-manager of the Deschutes Basin’s resources.

With a 2-1 vote, the Deschutes County Board of County Commissioners approved the contested 2022 Fish and Wildlife Management Plan for the Thornburgh Resort land-use application. This decision aligns with a previous 2-1 vote earlier this year that denied the Tribes the right to submit additional testimony regarding impacts upon its treaty-protected rights to water and fish, despite a previous Oregon Court of Appeals decision that the Tribes should have input upon these proceedings.

“This decision dishonors Warm Springs’s constitutionally recognized 1855 Treaty, which guarantees our rights to enough water to sustain our people and fish,” said Dennis White III, Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council. “The plain and simple fact is we were not consulted about our people’s resources, and our tribal ecological knowledge continues to be ignored. That is not how governments show mutual respect for each other.”

Despite Central Oregon’s current and projected high risk for drought and low groundwater supplies, Thornburgh Resort would be allowed to pump upwards of 1,460 acre-feet of water per year. Further, the Board has determined that future groundwater permits are not necessary, though a new public process would be triggered should Thornburgh decide to modify its existing groundwater rights.

The Deschutes River and its tributaries are in the homelands of the Warm Springs people – waters that they lived and fished on long before Deschutes County existed. Since time immemorial, they have used their and cultural knowledge to live in balance with nature and ensure healthy and abundant fish for their people. “The County simply cannot understand the full picture of this project’s impact without our perspective,” said White.

The Tribes are exploring additional actions, up to and including an appeal to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (“LUBA”).

Tribal hunters have until 5pm to enter lottery

The CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Wildlife Department, in conjunction with the Fish &Wildlife Committee, will host another Tribal hunters’ meetings to discuss 2025 Approved Regulations for on and off reservation hunting and to complete the Tribal lottery hunt draws. The meeting is on Tuesday, July 29th from 5-7pm at the old school cafeteria. People have until 5pm TODAY to get their entries into the lottery draws.

NeighborImpact reaching out with online survey

NeighborImpact is looking for input to help them understand the diverse needs of the region and shape the growth of its programs. Those who complete the 5-minute survey have a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card. Find the survey online at NeighborImpact.org.

CRITFC announces more summer fisheries on the Columbia River

The Four Columbia River Tribes set Zone 6 commercial gillnet fisheries, one of which opened yesterday and will close Saturday at 6pm.

The other opens Monday, July 28th at 6am to 6pm Thursday, July 31st.

Gear can be set and drift gillnets with no mesh size restriction.

Good progress reported on Butte Creek Fire

The Butte Creek Fire burning west of Simnasho on the Warm Springs Reservation has nearly 400 personnel working to contain it. The fire started a week ago, and the cause has not been determined. As of yesterday, it was 30% contained.

To better secure the southeastern perimeter around Beaver Creek, firefighters were preparing to conduct a strategic burning operation on about ten acres. That preparation paid off yesterday afternoon according to WS Fire Management, as the weather on Thursday pushed the fire into the area planned for burning and consumed the vegetation that could have otherwise threatened containment lines. As part of the preparation, firefighters have a sprinkler system in place and have improved the containment line. A Type 1 Helicopter is poised to support the operation with water drops. As of about 8:00 last night, FM reported that the containment line was holding well.