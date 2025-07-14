KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 14, 2015

The Cram Fire was first reported at 5:32 yesterday afternoon (7/13/25) near milepost 76 on Highway 97 grew quickly pushed by winds – prompting Level 2 evacuation orders for the surround areas. Now estimated to be 4000 acres, the wildfire burned actively through the night. Multiple air tankers and helicopters have been supporting fire suppression efforts. Elevated temperatures and gusty winds will challenge firefighting efforts today.

Last Friday (July 11, 2025), the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission directed the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) to initiate a rulemaking to amend a 2023 agreement with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Columbia River Treaty Tribes asked ODFW to initiate the rulemaking to revise the 2023 agreement in order to remove any potential interference with their treaty-protected fishing, hunting, and gather rights in the State of Oregon.

Phase two, for the Warm Springs Community Action Team’s Commissary Project begins today (July 14, 2025) with construction beginning for a food cart pod, and outdoor pavilion. The Project has been awarded $3,843,973 by the State of Oregon for renovation and construction of the historic Commissary building, serving the Warm Springs Reservation. State District 57 Representative Gregory Smith with support from the Central Oregon delegation and other key leaders, led legislative efforts to support this important project which received funding through HB 5006, part of the 2025–2027 capital construction and targeted investment plan. The 1896 Government building will eventually provide a space for small business, retail and food businesses on the Warm Springs Reservation. The Commissary and surrounding campus will link Warm Springs entrepreneurs and small business owners to new markets, creating a community gathering space at a key rest area along the Portland-Central Oregon corridor. In Spring 2022, WSCAT moved the Commissary to a site chosen by the Warm Springs community–along Highway 26, a major corridor between Portland and Central Oregon. Today phase two will see the food cart pod and pavilion added and phase three (as yet to be schedule) will renovate the building.

The Mid-Columbia River Tribes Canoe Family have scheduled their Canoe Journey 2025. Their tentative starting date is July 26th – arriving at Celilo Village to begin the journey. The schedule includes arrival at Suquamish on July 27th, Port Gamble on July 28th, Port Townsend Washington July 29th. Arrive at Jamestown Klallam on July 30th. July 31s arrive at Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe and then spend August 1st thru 5th there. Travel Home will be on August 6th. The Columbia River Institute for Indigenous Development is coordinate the Journey for the Mid-Columbia River Tribes Canoe Family. The schedule remains tentative depending on weather conditions and any other unforeseen circumstances.

The Museum at Warm Springs is beginning a membership drive to generate revenue for their operations. The Museum opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993 to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There are several levels of annual Museum Membership. Levels and online payment information can be found at https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/.

The Oregon Health Authority had issued a recreational use health advisory for Lake Billy Chinook on June 18th due to elevated cyanotoxin levels, but it has since been lifted. The advisory was put in place because of harmful algae blooms (HABs) producing cyanotoxins, which can be harmful to humans and animals. While the advisory is lifted, the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association says the lake may still pose a risk to dogs, and owners should exercise caution

Warm Springs Nation Little League Junior Girls were put out of the state tournament over the weekend. Held at Juniper Hills Park in Madras the tourney began Saturday and will finish up today. Warm Springs first lost was to Corvallis in the opening game on Saturday. Yesterday as they tried to move on through the back door – Warm Springs lost out to Southwest Portland. Games continue today to determine who will represent Oregon in the Western regional tournament that will be held in Tucson Arizona.