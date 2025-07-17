KWSO News for Thu., Jul. 17, 2025

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect today at 1pm until 10pm tomorrow for wind and low relative humidity that will likely impact fire fighting efforts on the Cram Fire burning in Jefferson and Wasco counties North of Madras. Anyone traveling Highway 97 North of Madras is reminded to use caution in the area due to possible smoke as well as firefighter activity.

Tim Plummer, chief of the Madras Police Department, was fired Wednesday, July 16 following a brief meeting of the Madras City Council. The Madras Pioneer reports that the firing was at the request of City Administrator Will Ibershof, and details for reasons behind the firing were limited. Ibershof based much of his address to the council on a performance review he did on Plummer on the second anniversary of Plummer starting with the department, in March of this year. Plummer was given time to address the council, and his address was explosive, saying that Ibershof had anger management issues, often yelled and cussed at department heads, and admitted that his medication made him erratic. The crowd inside City Hall—was packed with citizens and fellow officers.

The Senate approved legislation early this morning to rescind $9 billion in federal funding for CPB, NPR, PBS, their member stations and foreign aid programs. It’s been over 30 years since a rescission package was passed. This means funding that was already approved by congress is now being taken back. The House is expected to vote on the rescission package later today.

KWSO is part of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s Community Service Grant program that funds about 40% of our annual operational budget. Concern was expressed about losing funding for public radio stations that cater to under-served populations. South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds on Tuesday announced that he had struck a deal for the White House to divert Green New Deal money to funding 28 stations serving Native American listeners in nine states. But in a letter to Rounds, Native Public Media’s CEO Loris Taylor called the compromise “structurally impractical,” adding that while the network appreciates the efforts to sustain Tribal media, “The Green New Deal is primarily a framework for climate and economic reform, not a dedicated funding source for communications infrastructure or media services.” For KWSO the federal funding supports two full time staff, all national programming including Native America Calling and operational support including contracts for multiple things including our automation system support, HVAC maintenance and our engineer.

Tribal Vehicle Pool Users will not be able to use the unleaded gas and diesel pumps today. It is estimated that the fuel pump conduit replacement work will be completed by the end of the day.

The He He Longhouse Huckleberry Feast will be this Sunday July 20th. The Agency Longhouse Huckleberry Feast is next Sunday July 27th. The Agency Longhouse Release for Gatherers is this Saturday. Lunch will be at noon followed by a giveaway. The Wiwnu Sapalwite Powwow will be held this Saturday at He He. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 followed by Grand Entry at 7.