KWSO News for Tue., Jul. 8, 2025

Warm Springs fire fighters were busy last night managing to halt the 700 acres UDC fire that started in the early evening and remained active until early this morning, burning mostly grass in Upper Dry Creek near Sunnyside Drive to highway 3 across from KWSO. There were level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices issued for Upper Dry Creek and Miller Heights. Fire Crews will monitor the fire today – mopping up any hot spots.

Historic Oregon Newspapers have been working on expanding the digital footprint of the Spilyay Tymoo newspaper by adding missing issues to their online site. Just this week – except for some issues in 2010, and a handful of gaps here and there, the complete run of the Warm Springs Tribal Newspaper from the first issue in 1976 to present is now available online. The digital copies of the paper are searchable, and a great resource for the Warm Springs Community. You can visit the spilyay website at wsnews dot org and click on the Archive Tab or visit Historic Oregon Newspapers directly (at https://oregonnews.uoregon.edu/lccn/sn93050507)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission invite the public to Lampreypalooza – an afternoon of science, storytelling, and up-close encounters with one of the Northwest’s most ancient native fish. Returning to Bonneville Dam tomorrow July 9th, Lampreypalooza is a free, family-friendly event that highlights the cultural importance of Pacific lamprey and the efforts to support their recovery. Visitors can explore live demonstrations, hear from Tribal representatives, and see lamprey up close. All events are open to the public and take place at Bonneville Dam. https://columbiacommunityconnection.com/the-dalles/lampreypalooza-set-for-wednesday-july-9-at-bonneville-dam

It’s summer time and some activities on the agenda for kids include a basketball camp for youth at the Old Elementary Gym – 8am until noon this week. Next week from noon until 5pm Warm Springs Prevention will be offering their Resilience Camp. You can learn more about that by talking with Jacylene Brisbois at Prevention in the old elementary gym building..Building Youth Resiliency Summer Day Camp Flyer

And in case you missed it – Jeffer County 509J is doing summer meals for kids and that started back yesterday. Meals are available July 7th thru August 15th with breakfast 8:30-9 and lunch 11:30 – 12 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 academy. Meals are also being offered in Madras at Buff Elementary as well as at Metolius Elementary. Meals are available to all kids and teem=n 1-18 years old, Summer-Food-Service-Schedule