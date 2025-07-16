KWSO News for Wed., Jul 16, 2025

Cram Fire Update

The Cram Fire, currently at over 64,000 acres, remains active due to low humidity and strong winds. Overnight, crews focused on protecting structures and critical infrastructure, while also conducting burnout operations to establish containment lines on the northern side.

Increased activity on the southern flank required additional structure protection and containment line construction. Fire managers expect continued growth and dynamic behavior today, especially with an anticipated wind shift. Firefighters will prioritize strengthening existing containment lines.

Resource updates include the arrival of the Wolf Creek Hotshots and continued structure protection efforts by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s task forces. The High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team is operating under Unified Command with the OSFM Green Team, and Northwest Complex Incident Management Team 10 will shadow today before transitioning into Unified Command with OSFM Green Team on Thursday.

Yesterday, the fire threatened the west side of the incident, briefly closing Highway 97 due to its close proximity. Overnight operations focused on structure protection where necessary and reinforcing containment lines.

Local News Announcements

Warm Springs Tribal Vehicle Pool: The Unleaded gas and diesel pumps are unavailable today for conduit replacement.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education: The facility has resumed regular hours (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM weekdays) after resolving cooling issues.

Huckleberry Feast & Powwow: The Huckleberry Feast will be held this Sunday at the HeHe Longhouse. Due to recent warm temperatures ripening the berries, food gatherers recommended moving the feast to Sunday. A social powwow will take place Saturday evening at HeHe, starting at 7 PM.

Weather Forecast

Today: Sunny and hot, with temperatures in the upper 90s. Winds will be lighter this afternoon.

Tomorrow: Sunny with a high of 100 degrees. A fire weather watch is in effect for dry and windy conditions from tomorrow afternoon into the evening.

Friday through the weekend: Sunny, with temperatures in the 90s.