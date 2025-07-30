Mt Hood Meadows Huckleberry Trip

It’s that time of year again for the Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip to Mt. Hood Meadows on Thursday August 7th.

Families and individuals can choose to ride the bus provided or drive up and meet the group.

EVERYONE MUST BE SIGNED UP AND COMPLETE A LIABILITY RELEASE FORM.

There will be shuttles to huckleberry picking areas, stadium chairlift rides, and lunch provided. Mt Hood Meadows recognizes their responsibility in good stewardship of the lands that have been used by Tribal People since time immemorial.

TRIP DETAILS

Warm Springs – consider signing up for the Huckleberry Trip Thursday August 7th. You can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.