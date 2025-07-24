Thursday Market – July 24, 2025

The Thursday Market is today at the Campus Pavilion from 10:30am until 2pm.

Join KWSO at 12:15 for our historical walking tour of the campus area.

The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance will be set up with 30 Fresh Harvest Kits – first come first served. This week’s kits will be for Spring Harvest Soup.

Warm Springs Prevention will be giving away medicine lock boxes and gun lock boxes from 10:30 until 1.

Do the KWSO online survey for our Information Ecosystem Assessment Project and get rewarded with a KWSO – Warm Springs Swedish Dishcloth. What’s that? Come find out!

Plus see who else is set up by stopping by.