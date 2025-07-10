Warm Springs Summer Goings On

There’s plenty going on in and around the community so don’t miss out!

The Community Health Education Team’s “Wellness of Warm Springs” will be meeting this Thursday July 17 at noon in the old school cafeteria. They will be providing a light lunch and cold beverage. The discussion will be about staying hydrated and the importance of CHOOSH.

Every Kids Sports can help pay up to $150 of youth sports registration fees for those who apply. The Fall 2025 Every Kid Sports Pass application is open daily at 10am for a limited time everyday until at least early August. To qualify, your child needs to be currently enrolled in Medicaid, SNAP or WIC, be between the ages of 4-18 and the sport applied for lasts at least 4 weeks, is recreational and not “elite” or “travel.” Apply at https://everykidsports.org/

The Jefferson County Fair & Rodeo is July 23-26 in Madras. Entry into the fair is free. Pre-sale carnival passes – 4-day and single day – are available until July 20th at Bi-Mart & El Torito Supermarket.

Monday, July 28th the NeighborImpact Energy Assistance Summer Cooling program opens for the last time this program year. This program is for ELECTRIC utility assistance ONLY.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW :

ELECTRIC ONLY – Our Summer Cooling program is for electric assistance only. The Electric account must be active and in a household member’s name or, in some cases, a landlord’s name is accepted with a landlord letter.

At the Family Resources Building from 8:30am – 4pm

July 28th 2025 – One day application available

Please bring Copies of: ID’s 18+ SSN cards or CIB any type on income (SNAP, TANF,SSI benefits letter) Power Bill



PY25_EA Cooling Details Here – July 28

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will hold its 2025 graduation banquet on Wednesday, July 30th, beginning with a dinner at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse. 2025 Tribal Member high school graduates, college grads and those who earned vocational or trade certifications are asked to provide documentation to the Tribal Council office no later than July 18th. They already have the graduate lists for Madras High, Bridges and Roots. For more information call 541-553-3257 or email Sandra Danzuka sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, July 31st. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

The Warm Springs clinic will be doing and School Sports Physical Clinic on August 5th – this will also include optometry and dental screenings along with their medical exam. Call 541-553-2610 to pre-schedule you students.

The Museum at Warm Springs’ current major exhibition, “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” is on view through September 27th. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is providing free legal assistance to low-income people in Warm Springs on Monday, August 4th 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. If you qualify for services, they can help with expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence, public benefits, will drafting and estate planning. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome but you may need to wait.

Warm Springs Probation & Parole is having a clean-up day Friday, August 15th for anyone who has community service work that they need to complete. Clean up is from 9am until noon at Elmer Quinn Park. Be sure to check in with CSW Coordinator Tasheyna Sohappy.