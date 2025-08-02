KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 2, 2025

Everyone is welcome to the Faith in Action – Our Community Event in Sahalee Park in Madras today. From 9am to 4pm there will be free medical & dental visits, food & entertainment, kids activities, family photos, clothing, haircuts, bike maintenance, vet services and lots more. The is an annual event organized by churches in Madras to give back to the community.

Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, August 4th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

The Wings Invitational Youth Track Meet will take place on Wednesday, August 6th at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Pre-registration opens at 5:15, followed by opening ceremonies and events start at 6. Age divisions are 2-5, 6-9, and 10-12.

Are you pregnant or postpartum? Experienced a miscarriage or have children under the age of 5 years old? Warm Springs WIC encourages you to call weekdays and schedule an appointment: 541-553-2352

The Mt. Hood Meadows 2025 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip is on Thursday, August 7th. Sign up by calling 541-553-1968 or email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

There’s an ECE Head Start Round-Up on Thursday, August 14th. The Round-Up will include Optometry, Dental and Medical exams. Families do need to call to make an appointment for the round-up. Call 541-553-2610 to get scheduled.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting a softball and baseball tournament for all tribal youth and community members August 29-31 at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. There’s no entry fee and they’re taking five 10-player teams in each division – 8 & under, 10 & under, 12 & under, 14 & under and high school. They’ll also have a t-ball super draft game for 5- & 6-year-olds. They are also looking to hire experienced umpires & bookkeepers age 13 and older. For more information email Jaycelene.Frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

Community Health has a lunchtime hand-sewing circle on Tuesdays from noon until 1. You can learn valuable skills in social-emotional regulation while working on sewing projects. All materials and a light lunch are provided.

KWSO will begin doing focus groups each Thursday through August 21st, for our Information Ecosystem Assessment. We will have 8 in-person focus groups scheduled that will take no longer than 30 minutes. We are limiting participation to 8 people for each group. Groups will meet at the Warm Springs Campus Pavilion during Thursday Market at 11:30 and 12:30 with lunch for participants at noon. You do need to sign up and you can do so by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Adoption Election date has been set for August 27th. Ballots have been mailed out to both on and off reservation Tribal Members. The Ballot takes some time to complete with 198 adoptee candidates listed. Each name must be voted on. Again – Tribal Adoption Election is August 27th. Everyone should watch for their ballot.