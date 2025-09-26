KWSO News 9/26/25

Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Expansion Underway

At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center, the long-planned expansion is about to begin. Tammy Wilson is the IHS Clinic’s CEO

The expansion will create new space for medical exams, pharmacy, the lab and everything in that pod. Services will continue in the currently location during construction and then that space will be remodeled for specialty services and other use.

Warm Springs IHS Flu Vaccines

Now is the time that doctors recommend folks get vaccinated to protect from influenza ahead of flu season this winter. Raneva Dowty is on the Community Health side of the Health & Wellness Center

There is a drop in clinic weekday mornings 9:30 until 11:30 except Wednesday plus Monday thru Friday afternoons 1:30-3:30. Flu and RSV vaccines are being offered and soon they expect the Covid vaccine to be available as well

Budget Cuts Threaten Half of Federal Funding for Native Nations, Raising Concerns in Northwest

A new report from Portland State University found that budget cuts under President Donald Trump’s new spending bill threaten nearly half of federal funding allocated to Native American and Alaska Native nations last year. The congressionally allocated funds help provide clean drinking water, affordable housing, schools, transit and land management.

Officials say there are serious concerns among tribes in the Northwest about further cuts, including air quality funding. Tribal officials said the cuts could cause the federal government to fall short of trust and treaty obligations that mandate the federal government support tribal services, uphold tribal sovereignty and protect tribal resources.

Oregon Faces Historic Wave of Layoffs as Job Cuts Mount

Oregon employers have eliminated more than 11,000 jobs since the start of 2024, a historic wave of mass layoffs that matches the worst days of the Great Recession. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that while job cuts are taking place all over the state, most are concentrated in the Portland area. Major employers including Intel, UPS, Wells Fargo, Albertsons and Fred Meyer have all cut significant numbers of jobs.

Oregon’s jobless rate has been climbing steadily for nearly two years but, at 5.0%, remains modest by historic standards. That suggests many workers have been able to find new jobs — though that task may get more difficult as layoffs mount in smaller communities and in specialized industries.

