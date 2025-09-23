Upcoming Happenings

Fall has arrived, at least on the calendar – but there is still plenty of good weather and opportunities to get out and check out community happenings. Here’s a list of events and opportunities we have:

22-Sep Central Oregon Community College fall term GED classes in Warm Springs starts this week. Classes will be Monday and Wednesday noon to 3 at the Education Building, 2nd floor computer lab. The cost is $30 per term and scholarships are available. Go in during the first week of classes to register.

24-Sep The Museum at Warm Springs’ “Saddle Up: Ranchers and Rodeo Life of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” exhibit is holding a closing reception this Wednesday from 5:30-7:30. The exhibit will close September 27th. Join Miss Rodeo Oregon 2025 Mary Olney for light refreshments. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to noon and 1 to 5pm. For more information visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

24-Sep The Boys & Girls Club in Warm springs is having an open house where you can meet the staff, check out their facilities, learn about programs and ask questions. It’s on Wednesday, September 24th from 5:30-7pm. It’s located on the east side back parking lot of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

25-Sep The next Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort is on Thursday, September 25th. From 11am until 7pm there will be free day use for all Tribal Members, and includes Tribal Member spouses, residents of Warm Springs, and Tribal Enterprise employees. There are also discounts for cabana rentals and food purchases.

30-Sep Best Care Prevention Program & Warm Springs Recreation Department will have a lunch and learn session on Tuesday, September 30th at noon in the Community Center social hall. The topic is vaping education and lunch will be a salad bar.

3-Oct A barbecue fundraiser for the Madras High School Class of 2026 will take place during the homecoming football game on Friday, October 3rd inside the gates of the football field from 5-8pm.

4-Oct Brutal Rez Productions is having a fan appreciation concert Saturday, October 4th 6pm at the Campus Pavilion featuring Damage Overdose, Gathering, Sho Rilla & Before the Fallen. It’s a free, open to all ages, drug and alcohol-free show.

6-Oct Legal Aid Services of Oregon provides clinics offering free civil legal services in Warm Springs for low-income tribal members once a month. The next clinic will be held on Monday, October 6th from 9am to noon at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are welcome too, but there could be a wait.

11-Oct Oregon State University – Cascades will host a First Peoples Celebration on Saturday, October 11th – an event that explores and celebrates the history and culture of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Event activities are free to the public and will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. in Bruckner Courtyard on the OSU-Cascades campus. Activities include craft demonstrations, Native dancing & regalia showcase, a round dance with the Black Lodge Singers and more.

11-Oct Fences for Fido and Madras Animal Hospital are sponsoring a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic for dogs & cats in Warm Springs on Saturday, October 11th. This is for pets of Warm Springs residents only and no appointments are needed. Bring pets to Fire & Safety between 2-4pm to receive vaccines, flea & tick medication and dewormer.

14-Oct The Museum at Warm Springs is accepting submissions for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit from adults and youth. The deadline to submit art for judging is 5pm on Tuesday, October 14th, and the deadline for youth artwork and for display purposes only will be Tuesday, October 21st at 5pm. Applications are available at the Museum. An opening reception will be held on November 12th from 5:30-7:30pm and it will be on view through March 7, 2026.

15-Oct The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday, October 15th 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.