Title VI Indian Education Forms Due

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Branch is asking all families of Native American Students to complete a Title 6 Indian Education form to identify the number of Native Students that can be counted for the 509J school district. The “506” forms are used to determine the amount of funding that currently goes to the Culture & Heritage Language Program for teaching in schools.

The Title V1 “program is designed to address the unique cultural, language, and educationally related academic needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students, including preschool children, The programs funded are to meet the unique cultural, language and educational needs of Indian students and ensure that all students meet the challenging State academic Standard.”

You can download the form HERE.

Fill it out and return it to the Education Branch Office in the Old Boys Dorm. Contact Celestine Charley if you have any questions (celestine.c@wstribes.org)

Forms that are turned in will enter you into a drawing for an iPad. The Drawing is October 10th.