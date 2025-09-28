Warm Springs GED 2025 Fall Term Has Begun

Encouraging folks to pursue their GED. KWSO is creating a video series following up on KWSO Public Service Announcements created over the past year.

TO GET STARTED Visit the COCC .edu website Scroll down on the left hand side, it says adult basic skills https://cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/

In Warm Springs – fall term 2025 has begun on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at noon each day.

You can register for this class up until the end of October – but the sooner, the better to get your GED Done!