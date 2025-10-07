2025 Halloween Happenings

Warm Springs loves Halloween and so we wanted to share a list of everything that we know of that will be going on.

Taking part in community happenings in a positive environment is one way you can be part of making a healthier Warm Springs!

Here’s the list followed by the event flyers.

10/8/25 Recreation Costume Exchange

10/10/25 Recreation Pumpkin Patch Fun Trip

10/15/25 Prevention Fest

10/16/25 Recreation Halloween Parade

10/22/25 MHS Music Haunted House

10/22/25 Spooktacular Rec Great Pumpkin Party

10/23/25 PIRS Haunted House

10/24/25 HR Pumpkin Carving Contest

10/24/25 Recreation Halloween Dance

10/27/25 HR Employee Spirit Week

10/27/25 Recreation Spooky Indian Night Out

10/31/25 Campus Pavillion Halloween

10/31/25 ECE Trick or Treating

10/31/25 Fire Management Haunted House

10/31/25 HR Office Decorating and Costume Contest

10/31/25 Recreation Carnival

10/31/25 Recreation Trunk or Treat

10/31/25 Recreation Zombie Walk