2025 Halloween Happenings

Warm Springs loves Halloween and so we wanted to share a list of everything that we know of that will be going on.
Taking part in community happenings in a positive environment is one way you can be part of making a healthier Warm Springs!
Here’s the list followed by the event flyers.
10/8/25 Recreation Costume Exchange
10/10/25 Recreation Pumpkin Patch Fun Trip
10/15/25 Prevention Fest
10/16/25 Recreation Halloween Parade
10/22/25 MHS Music Haunted House
10/22/25 Spooktacular Rec Great Pumpkin Party
10/23/25 PIRS Haunted House
10/24/25 HR Pumpkin Carving Contest
10/24/25 Recreation Halloween Dance
10/27/25 HR Employee Spirit Week
10/27/25 Recreation Spooky Indian Night Out
10/31/25 Campus Pavillion Halloween
10/31/25 ECE Trick or Treating
10/31/25 Fire Management Haunted House
10/31/25 HR Office Decorating and Costume Contest
10/31/25 Recreation Carnival
10/31/25 Recreation Trunk or Treat
10/31/25 Recreation Zombie Walk