KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 8, 2025

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Anger Management class from 3-4 and Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday. The Recovery on the Rez group meets from 5:30-7:30 at Smurf Village.

Warm Springs Recreation is doing a Halloween Costume Exchange & Drive this evening from 5:30-7:30pm at the Community Wellness Center. You can bring gently used costumes in all youth and adult sizes.

Tribal Enterprises are hosting community district meetings this week to provide annual updates. Ther is a meeting this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall and tomorrow (10/9) at the Agency Longhouse. Meeting times are 6-8pm and refreshments will be available.

Warm Springs Housing Authority reminds its tenants that for after hours and weekend emergencies, they should call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Bids are being sought from Tribal Member artists to bead the 2026 Miss Warm Springs crown and banner. If you are interested, submit your bid for the crown and/or banner by 5pm this Friday (10/10). Get more information by contacting Minnie Yahtin or Sandra Danzuka at the Tribal Council office.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Fall Splash Pool Party at the Madras Aquatic Center on Friday (10/10) – a no school day. Swimming is from 1-3:30 and pizza will be served after. It’s limited to the first 150 folks – family members are invited to swim with kids. To get on the list, email Jaycelene.frank@wstribes.org or call 541-615-0116.

The Bend Film Festival will have events and screenings in Warm Springs and Madras. All films are free of charge. Reserve tickets online at bendfilm.org.

On Friday (10/10) : Actress Jessica Matten (From Rezball & Dark Winds) is this year’s Indigenous Honoree and she will do a Meet & Greet at 4:30pm at the WYAM Youth Center. Free snacks & drinks will be provided, and they’ll be handing out free prizes. The movie She Cried That Day will have a screening at Madras Cinema 5 at 4:45pm. And Dark Winds Season 3 Eps. 7 & 8 will be shown at the Madras Cinema 5 at 7:30pm. It will be followed by a Q&A with Jessica Matten.

Saturday (10/11): Indigenous feature films screening at Madras Cinema 5 are Remaining Native at 4:45pm and Free Leonard Peltier at 7:30pm

Sunday (10/12): LaRonn Katchia’s “Guardian of the Land” Premiere will take place at 5:30pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. There will also be panel discussion with the LaRonn and featured tribal members Carlos Calica, Phil Cash Cash, and Toma Villa and a special performance from world champion jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. The Warm Springs WYAM Youth Center will be selling exclusive “Guardian of the Land” shirts at the screening.



The 4th annual Prevention-Fest is on Wednesday, October 15th 4-6:30pm at the field outside of the Prevention office. There will be s’mores, hot dogs, caramel apples, family fun and a pumpkin patch. Admission is free.

The Recreation Department’s annual Spooky Indian Nite Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 20th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 – bring your favorite dish. The powwow starts at 6:30. It’s open to all drum groups, dancers and families.

Recreation is having a Halloween Dance on Friday, October 24th from 6-8:30pm at the Community Center. They’ll have games, prizes and food.

Tananawit – A Community of Warm Springs Artists is seeking board members. To apply, send a letter of interest to Executive Director Debbie Stacona at deb@warmspringsartists.org. The deadline is October 31st.

The Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District is seeking candidates for a vacancy on its Board of Directors. The appointee will serve December 22, 2025 through June 30, 2027. Interested candidates can download an information packet, which includes information about the district, position, and application/selection process, from the district’s website. The deadline to submit applications for this vacancy is Friday, November 7, 2025 at 5:00pm.

During the month of October, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is accepting only emergency loan requests for things such as funerals or medical emergencies. The loan moratorium is through October 31st.

Coach Bonita Leonard holds 6am exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday & Friday at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center. On Tuesday & Thursday mornings the front gym is open for people to work out from 6-6:45 and there’s an exercise class at noon. One-on-one training is also available – contact Bonita to schedule.