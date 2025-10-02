KWSO News 10/2/25

Culture & Heritage archiving thousands of materials

The latest Spilyay Tymoo is out and on the front page is an article about archival work at the Culture & Heritage Branch. Rosie Johnson is in charge of documenting and preserving over 5,000 photos, 8 hundred thousand slides, handwritten documents, newsletters and articles plus audio and video. The work includes digitization of the material to allow access and to preserve the archival material.

Investigators seeking info on homicide victim found in Jefferson County

The body of a Redmond man found in Jefferson County last week is being investigated as a homicide and detectives believe the death happened in Deschutes County. 43-year-old James W. Herrera was found deceased on September 25 in the area of Pelton Dam.

Due to the nature of the discovery, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office activated the Major Incident Team (MIT). The MIT is a collaborative investigative team composed of law enforcement agencies and District Attorney’s Offices from Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson Counties. No further details are being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Redmond Police Department at 541-693-6911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-475-6520.

Zone 6 fall fishery plan

The Four Columbia River Tribes set a Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery plan. The first opening will be at 6am Monday, October 6 to 6pm Thursday October 9. There will be another open period October 13 for 3 nights.

These are for set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction.

ODHS announces federal changes to SNAP impacting thousands of Oregonians

(Salem, Ore.) The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is announcing federally required changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. These changes are required under House Resolution (H.R. 1), a federal law passed on July 4, 2025. More than 740,000 people in Oregon currently receive SNAP benefits, and ODHS expects more than 313,000 people enrolled in SNAP may be impacted by the H.R. 1 changes.

“We are announcing these changes today so that families can prepare for the impact we expect many Oregonians who depend on this resource will feel,” said Dana Hittle, who is co-leading ODHS’ federal response team. “Oregon families enrolled in SNAP receive an average of $300 a month, and any reduction makes it harder for families to put food on the table. Oregon has no choice but to follow federal law that will result in increased hardship across our communities, but we remain committed to helping families adjust and prepare.”

ODHS will begin notifying affected households in mid-October. The people who will be most affected by the new federal law include older adults, immigrants and people living in rural communities with limited access to transportation.

The changes won’t happen to everyone at once — they will roll out over the next year.

For people who already get SNAP: The changes will affect those who applied or recertified between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025. Notices will be sent around Oct. 15, 2025 to this first group of people who are impacted. The first group will have SNAP benefit reductions or closures on Nov. 1, 2025. For people approved for SNAP before July 4, 2025, the changes will happen over time throughout the next year and a notice will be sent.

Key changes affecting people in Oregon

These changes will affect three main groups of SNAP recipients: households receiving utility assistance, able-bodied adults ages 18 through 64 with no child under age 14 in their SNAP group, and certain lawfully present immigrants.

Utility assistance and SNAP benefits

Households previously eligible for the Heating and Cooling Full Utility Allowance (FUA) through energy assistance programs like Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) or “Heat and Eat” will see changes.

Only households with at least one member who is age 60 or older or a member with a disability will automatically qualify for FUA.

Approximately 29,000 households will lose this allowance, reducing their SNAP benefits by an average of $58 per month.

About 9,600 households who applied or renewed between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025 will get notices around Oct. 15, 2025. Their SNAP will be reduced Nov. 1, 2025.

Another 20,000 households will see benefits go down when their SNAP is reviewed.

Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWD)

Beginning Oct 1, 2025, people with ABAWD status in 6 counties (Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Yamhill, Benton, and Hood River) will be reviewed at application or renewal for required work rules.

People who don’t meet work rules may lose SNAP benefits after 3 months.

The work rules will apply to adults ages 18–64 without a disability or without children under age 14 in their SNAP household. Previously the work rules applied to adults ages 18 to 54 without a child under 18 in their SNAP household.

People with ABAWD status must work or participate in a qualifying activity for at least 80 hours per month.

Veterans, people experiencing homelessness and young adults aging out of foster care are no longer exempt from the work rules.

Tribal Members and people who meet the federal definition of “Indian, Urban Indian, or California Indian” are newly exempt from the work rules.

In January 2026 these ABAWD requirements will be implemented statewide.

It’s estimated that 310,000 adults will have to be newly evaluated to see if they have to meet the work rules.

Refugees, Asylees and certain other lawfully present immigrants

Refugees, asylees, trafficking survivors and other conditionally allowed non-citizens who were eligible for SNAP as of July 3, 2025, will lose eligibility under H.R. 1.

In Oregon, it’s estimated that at least 3,000 individuals will no longer qualify for benefits.

About 1,000 people who applied or renewed their SNAP between July 4 and Oct. 1, 2025 will get notices around Oct. 15, 2025. Their SNAP will end on Oct. 31, 2025.

Another 2,000 people will lose SNAP when their SNAP is reviewed.

Notifications to households

Around Oct. 15, 2025, ODHS will mail notices to:

Roughly 9,600 households receiving energy assistance to notify them that their SNAP benefits will be reduced starting November 1, 2025.

Approximately 1,000 refugees, asylees and other lawfully present immigrants whose SNAP cases will close on Oct. 31, 2025.

Affected households do not need to take any action. ODHS will adjust benefits automatically.

Preparing for changes

If you think you may be in one of the impacted groups, go to www.oregon.gov/odhs to learn more.

Watch your mail for notices from ODHS and open them right away. The first wave of notices will be sent on Oct. 15, 2025.

If you think the ABAWD work requirements may apply to you, don’t wait to start planning how to meet them. Call the ODHS ABAWD team directly at 833-947-1694 or SNAP.ABAWDTeam@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

Know what other food resources are in your community.

The ODHS Food Resources website can help.

Older adults and people with disabilities can connect with Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon to learn about government programs and community resources at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Reach out to 211info by dialing 2-1-1, texting your zip code to 898-211 or visiting www.211info.org

Contact ODHS

If you have questions or need help understanding these changes, contact ODHS:

By phone: Call 1-800-699-9075 or 711 (TTY), relay calls welcome

In person: Visit a local office (find one online)

By Mail: (Requests must be received by the deadline)

ONE Customer Service Center, PO Box 14015, Salem, OR 97309

By email: Send requests to Oregon.Benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov

Online: Submit requests through a ONE Online account

Warm Springs K8 & Madras White Buff sports schedule

Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Volleyball will travel to Redmond today for games at Elton Gregory Middle School. They start at 3:15.

White Buffalo Volleyball squads host Estacada today. JV2 & JV teams play at 4:30 and Varsity is up at 6.

Tomorrow is the MHS Homecoming football game vs. La Pine. They’re having their home coming parade tomorrow, a barbecue fundraiser for the class of 2026 from 5-8 at the stadium and the game kicks off at 7. If you can’t be there, listen live on KWSO.

KWSO weather for Central OR

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light northwest wind.