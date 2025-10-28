KWSO News 10/28/25

MHS Girls’ Basketball Sets Sights on League Championship and Encourages All to Participate

The upcoming year is looking bright for the MHS Girls’ Basketball team, with coach Abby Scott confirming their sights are firmly set on becoming league champions. With several key players returning, the team is optimistic about a strong season. “We have quite a few returners coming back, so we’re looking forward to a good year,” stated Coach Scott.

Last year presented challenges with injuries, a hurdle the team hopes to avoid this season, prioritizing player health throughout. While it’s still early in the school year, information regarding fundraisers will be shared across all social media outlets as soon as it becomes available. The team is eager for “another great White Buffalo season.”

For anyone interested in joining the MHS basketball program, the primary recommendation is to get the Sports U QR code. This will ensure that all essential information is delivered directly to your phone via the sports app. For those who prefer direct communication or have specific questions, the best point of contact is the athletic director, Walter Stahl, who can be reached at the high school. His contact number is available on the school’s website.

Coach Scott emphasized the importance of participation regardless of skill level or prior experience. “We really want all the kids to come out and participate regardless the skill level,” she explained. “Coming out and being a part of something bigger is what we’re trying to encourage a lot of our kids to do, because it is building a culture of just community, and we all are one here.” This inclusive message highlights the team’s commitment to fostering a strong and supportive community through sports.

Oregon Joins multistate lawsuit against USDA for cutting off SNAP benefits

Oregon is among several states suing the USDA over its decision to suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting November 1, impacting 40 million Americans, including 757,000 Oregonians.

The USDA cited a government shutdown for the suspension, which will affect low-income families relying on SNAP debit cards for groceries. Oregon Attorney General Rayfield stated the USDA has the authority and funds to continue benefits, calling the suspension “illegal and deeply cruel.”

This marks the first time SNAP benefits have been unavailable during a shutdown in 45 years. The Trump administration has rejected using $5 billion in contingency funds for SNAP, despite a USDA report suggesting its viability. Democrats and advocacy groups have urged tapping into this fund.

SOSC Provides Update on Mill Creek Fuel Leak Incident

The Spill On-Scene Coordinator (SOSC) provided an update on the Mill Creek incident last night, October 27th, according to Charles Kennedy of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

A rappel team successfully accessed the Mill Creek canyon to deploy 75 feet of hard boom and 65 feet of soft boom.

The SOSC has been coordinating with several key agencies and organizations, including Warm Springs Emergency Management, Warm Springs Cultural Resources, Warm Springs Natural Resources, Warm Springs PIO, NWFF, SMAF, ODOT, and Tyree.

As part of the response, SOSC has mandated that Tyree hire an Oregon-registered geologist for the incident, with Evren Northwest expected on site tomorrow.

Updated spatial dimensions indicate that the contaminant source area is approximately 251 feet from the canyon edge, with contaminated surface soil impacts extending for approximately 130 feet in length.

The operation is currently awaiting approval of the IDW plan and waste profiling before excavation can begin, with hopes for commencement tomorrow.

The SOSC has also been informed that the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs are developing an inter-governmental Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will be presented to the DEQ after legal review.

Christine Drazan Announces 2026 Oregon Gubernatorial Bid, Setting Up Potential Rematch with Gov. Tina Kotek

Republican Christine Drazan announced her 2026 Oregon gubernatorial bid, potentially setting up a rematch with incumbent Democratic Governor Tina Kotek.

Drazan, who lost to Kotek in 2022, criticized the current administration, stating, “Our governor may be in charge, but her state is out of control.”

Kotek won 47% of the vote in 2022 to Drazan’s 43.5%. Drazan is the ninth Republican to file for the primary, with Marion County Commissioner Danielle Bethel as a key challenger.

Drazan has served multiple terms in the Oregon House and recently received a Senate appointment. The Democratic Governors Association responded by criticizing Drazan’s past actions and associating her with Donald Trump’s agenda.

