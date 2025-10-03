KWSO News 10/3/25

Trump energy department axes funding for Northwest hydrogen hub

Trump administration has canceled nearly 8 billion dollars in funding for clean-energy projects, including a multi-state hydrogen hub for the Pacific Northwest. It was designed to speed production of hydrogen fuel from climate-friendly sources.

KUOW’s John Ryan reports that Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the projects were reviewed thoroughly and were not economically viable.

Democrats say the cuts target blue states as a way to punish President Trump’s political opponents. Bob Ferguson’s office says the governor and attorney general are working to block what they call an “illegal action.”

Hydrogen hubs in the Northwest and in California are losing a billion dollars each. Other money losers include the Warm Springs Tribes of Oregon, who are losing a quarter-billion grant for power grid upgrades. Bellevue truck maker PACCAR is losing about 45 million to develop zero-emission trucks.

Survey seeks input on 5-year strategic plan for Jefferson County

Jefferson County and the City of Madras recently launched a strategic planning effort and are inviting community members to share input through an online survey.

They are developing a strategic plan to serve as a roadmap for the next five years, guiding decisions about priorities such as economic growth, housing, emergency preparedness, communication, community livability and more.

Residents, businesses and visitors are asked to take the online survey available through November 5th and to attend events in the works for this fall. People who complete the survey can enter a raffle to win one of five $100 gift cards or a $250 gift card.

Jefferson County Strategic Plan Survey Strategic Planning Press Release

Tribal budget meetings scheduled in all 3 districts

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs district budget meetings have been set. The Simnasho District meeting is on Tuesday, October 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse. The Agency District meeting is on Monday, October 20th at the Agency Longhouse. And the Seekseequa District meeting is on Tuesday, October 21st at the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

Dinners are at 6pm with meetings to follow at 7pm.

White Buff sports for Friday & Saturday

The Madras White Buffalos and the La Pine Hawks are both looking for their first win of the season and one of them will get that tonight. It’s the homecoming football game for Madras this evening at Stampede Stadium. Kickoff is at 7pm and KWSO will have a live broadcast of the game.

In prep sports on Saturday, the White Buff Cross Country team is competing at the Oxford Classic at Drake Park in Bend. And the JV volleyball team has a tournament at Molalla High School.

KWSO weather for Central OR

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.