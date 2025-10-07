KWSO News 10/7/25

2026 Proposed Tribal Budget posted

On Monday, September 29th, the Warm Springs Tribal Council, acting in accordance with Ordinance 67 and Chapter 120 of the CTWS Administrative Rules, officially reviewed and approved the 2026 Proposed Budget for posting. The draft budget is required to be posted for a minimum of 30 days for community review and comment.

District Budget Meetings have been scheduled:

Simnasho District: Tuesday, October 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Agency District: Monday, October 20th at the Agency Longhouse.

Seekseequa District: Tuesday, October 21st at the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

The Tribal Government operates, in part, with the revenue generated by Tribal enterprises. Tribal Enterprise Budget Meetings are happening this week, starting this evening:

Tuesday, October 7th at the Simnasho Longhouse

Wednesday, October 8th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

Thursday, October 9th at the Agency Longhouse

You can view the 2026 Proposed Draft Budget HERE

OPB, Katchia “Guardian of the Land” premieres at Bend Film Festival screening in Madras

‘Guardian of the Land’ is a new Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) production premiering this Sunday at the Bend Film Festival. In “Guardian of the Land,” Emmy-nominated director LaRonn Katchia (Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute) weaves oral histories about Bigfoot sightings and stories through the work of four leading contemporary Indigenous artists and thought leaders.

“Guardian of the Land” is part of the BendFilm Festival and will be screening Sunday, Oct. 12 at 5:30pm at the Performing Arts Center. The event will include a live performance by jingle dancer Acosia Red Elk. “This dance is going to be something that you don’t want to miss. It’s one of a kind, for sure,” Katchia said in an interview with KWSO.

Katchia says the film was brought to the BendFilm Festival because of its “awesome Indigenous Films Program.” The film will be part of an exhibition screening.

According to Katchia, “Guardian of the Land” has also been submitted to several other film festivals and selected by the Santa Fe International Film Festival where it will screen on Oct. 18 and the LA Skins Fest in Los Angles this November.

The 24-minute film, an “Oregon Experience” production looks at Bigfoot through the eyes of Indigenous peoples of the Nch’i-Wána, or Columbia River. It features Acosia Red Elk (Umatilla People), artist Toma Villa (Yakama Nation), tribal council member Carlos Calica (Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs), and anthropologist Phillip Cash Cash, Ph.D. (Nez Perce, Cayuse).

MHS & WSK8 sports

Madras Boys’ Varsity Soccer beat Estacada yesterday 2-0.

On the schedule today, Girls’ JV/Varsity Soccer plays in Estacada. Game times are 4:00 and 6:00. White Buff Volleyball has games at Gladstone High School. JV-2/JV teams play 4:30. Varsity begins at 6:00.

And there is football at the Warm Springs K-8 today. The Eagles host La Pine. It starts at 5:00.

Loneliness in U.S. adults linked with amount, frequency of social media use

TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and similar platforms are apparently no antidote for the global loneliness epidemic, according to Oregon State University research that linked increases in social media use with a greater likelihood of feeling alone.

According to the news release, the study led by Jessica Gorman of the OSU College of Health, published Monday in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, featured more than 1,500 U.S. adults ages 30-70 and builds on a 2017 study by co-author Brian Primack that looked at young adults.

As in the previous study, two different measures of social media use – time and frequency – each correlated with loneliness. The findings have important public health implications, the authors say, given loneliness’ high cost to society.

Loneliness, characterized by the subjective experience of insufficient social connections and resources, is linked to a range of negative health consequences including cardiovascular disease, substance use, poor mental health and intimate partner violence. A 2023 advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General estimated the health impact of loneliness to be equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day, and it identified social media use as a loneliness risk factor.

KWSO weather for central Oregon

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.