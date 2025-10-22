KWSO to feature Talking Drum for Public Radio Music Day ’25

KWSO is Live, Local, & Essential, which also happens to be the theme for the 2025 Public Radio Music Day on October 29, 2025. This is the second consecutive year that KWSO is participating in this event that is hosted by the noncomMUSIC Alliance. In the wake of massive funding cuts to public media, this year’s celebration is critically important to shoring up support for public radio music and celebrating the daily contributions it brings to communities. Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, lawmakers, fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to celebrate and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play both locally and nationally. It highlights the vital role public radio music stations play in communities in preserving regional history and culture.

KWSO will offer all our usual programming for Public Radio Music Day on Wednesday October 29th – all except for offering Talking Drum music all day long. That means the same music and information on the Morning Routine with Talking Drum Music from 4-7am. Then the same 7-10am local news, calendar information, NPR News, KWSO’s Our People & Mother Earth and Warm Springs Programs – but with Talking Drum Music. KWSO’s Talking Drum library comes from older drum song recordings from records, cassettes, plus songs from CDs and digital files. PLUS Talking Drum always includes KWSO’s live Powwow Recordings from our local area as well as from around the region.

The Talking Drum program when KWSO first went on the air in 1986 and has been going strong ever since. The beat of the drum includes local social dance songs, songs from other Tribes, from our Tribes as well as from across Indian Country on the Powwow Trail.

Although KWSO plays all kinds of music – the signature music programming on KWSO is Talking Drum and so we celebrate that uniqueness for Public Radio Music Day 2025 – Tune in and Enjoy!

To celebrate – we are resharing the Our People & Mother Earth Podcast featuring Songs of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation