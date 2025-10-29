Mill Creek Truck Spill Incident Update 10/29/25

Spill Update from DEQ Charles Kennedy:

Excavation and Monitoring:

Excavation commenced at approximately 9:00 AM on October 28th, with continuous cultural resource monitoring. Photos are attached.

Coordination Efforts:

SOSC has been coordinating with various agencies including Warm Springs Emergency Manager, DEQ project manager (RG), ODOT hazmat coordinator (RG), Evren Northwest (RG), Tyree, SMAF, and NWFF.

Planned Objectives

The following objectives are planned:

Ongoing excavation (daily haul totals will be provided the following day). Development and approval of a SAP. Breaking out rock using a hydraulic hammer. Site visit by the DEQ project manager. Coordination with a DEQ toxicologist.

Incident Response Status:

Incident response is currently underway, marking three operational periods since Sunday. This will be the final planned SOSC update unless new or different developments occur.