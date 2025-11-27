KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 28, 2025

Tribal offices are closed today in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Museum at Warm Springs is also closed today.

People age 60 and older are welcome to eat lunch for free every Friday at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center on Madison Street in Madras. They also serve lunch on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The Madras Holiday Market is happening this weekend at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. Today’s hours are 1-7pm. It will be open 9-5 Saturday and 10-3 on Sunday. Admission is free.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open every Friday from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Avenue. You need to bring your own bags.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday (11/30) from 11am to 7pm.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be this Sunday (11/30) at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols.

The December Native Aspirations meeting is scheduled for Monday, December 1 from 12-1:30pm at the old school cafeteria.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center on Monday, December 1st from 2-7pm and Tuesday, December 2nd 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.

A meeting regarding the 2025 woodcutting season has been scheduled for Tuesday, December 2nd. All tribal members are invited to offer input and ask questions. It’s at the Cottonwood Restaurant with dinner provided from 5:30-6 and the meeting from 6-8pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s tree lighting and visits with Santa will be held on Thursday, December 4th. Festivities start at 6pm at the Community Center.

The “Santa’s Toy Land” Christmas Lights Parade at Sahalee Park in Madras is on Saturday, December 6th at 5pm. Mr. & Mrs. Clause will be at the park pavilion for pictures from 4-5pm. Parade sign-ups are being done online.

The Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest is coming up Sunday, December 7th at 9am at Madras High School. It’s for children ages 8-13.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday, December 15th in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center encourages new pregnant moms or postpartum mothers to come in to learn more about services and support that is offered. There are classes such as back to boards class, breastfeeding support groups, and prep for labor and delivery. At community health women can get pregnancy tests, birth control, child immunizations, and STD checks. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.

The Warm Springs Emergency Management Office provides COVID-19 home test kits, masks and hand sanitizer to community members. Their office is at 1116 Wasco Street – the blue and white trailer next to the old school. It’s open 8am to 5pm. Water Distribution for households is available for pickup weekdays from 9-4:00. Ring the doorbell for service.

The Fix Ticks Program provides quick, easy, and completely free flea and tick medicine to families on the Warm Springs reservation. Visit https://fixticks.org/ and complete the short request form. The medicine will be mailed directly to you.