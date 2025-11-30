KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 1, 2025

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department reminds Tribal Members that you should be sure the Vital Statistics Department has your up-to-date address. Vital Statis has a form you fill out to make any address changes. Their phone number is 541-553-3252

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than usual.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning is a BIA Update, Bureau of Trust of Trust Funds Admin update and Realty Items. This afternoon, Legislative Update Conference Call, and Updates from Tribal Attorneys.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center today from 2-7pm and tomorrow 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.

The Health & Welfare Committee meets today from 9am until noon at the clinic. The Education Committee will meet from noon to 2:30 at the Wyam Youth Center. The Health & Welfare and Education Committees meet every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The December Native Aspirations meeting is today from 12-1:30pm at the old school cafeteria.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be in Madras today from noon until 1 at 241 SE 7th Street.

Today is the last day to apply for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Monday is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and the Adolescent Alcohol & Drug Education Court Program at 4:00. These are for current clients – find out more by calling 541-553-3205. Naimuma Wellbriety Group meets Mondays at 5:30 at the Smurf Village PSH and it’s open to all.

Madras High School Basketball is having its annual Fan Fest Fundraiser this evening at 5:30. They will introduce the teams, do some scrimmages and fan contests. There will also be a silent auction and concessions. Admission is $10 per adult; K-12 students are free with a paid adult.

A meeting regarding the 2025 woodcutting season has been scheduled for tomorrow (12/2). All tribal members are invited to offer input and ask questions. It’s at the Cottonwood Restaurant with dinner provided from 5:30-6 and the meeting from 6-8pm.

The December to Remember Round Dance is Friday, December 5th and Saturday, December 6th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Friday will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

Madras High School’s Theatre Department presents A Christmas Carol December 5-7 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Evening performances are at 7 on December 5th & 6th and matinees on December 6th & 7th at 2. Tickets are $10 with senior, student & military discounts available.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until December 19th. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center continues to have telephone issues. They are working closely with their phone company to fix the problems which include calls dropping or not ringing in. They have some alternate cell phone numbers for each department. These numbers are permanent. If you have trouble reaching the clinic through the main numbers, please use the alternate cell phone contact. The alternate number for Administration is 541-965-1465, Dental 541-965-3080, Medical Desk 541-965-1712, Optometry 503-913-3402 and Pharmacy Refills 541-325-6777.