KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 10, 2025

There is No School for 509J students today. It’s Teacher Grading Day. Tomorrow is the Veterans Day Holiday.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8-5 today and closed tomorrow.

The Timber Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee both meet on the 2 nd & 4 th Mondays of the month. They have meetings today. The Timber Committee meets this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office. The Land Use Planning Committee will meet from 1:30-4:30 in the cougar Den at Nature Resources.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a college fair today from 9am-3pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. Explore colleges & universities, chat with admissions representatives and learn about campus life and activities. In the aerobics room they'll have financial aid workshops, a college student panel and raffles & door prizes.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Monday is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and the Adolescent Alcohol & Drug Education Court Program at 4:00. These are for current clients – find out more by calling 541-553-3205. Naimuma Wellbriety Group meets Mondays at 5:30 at the Smurf Village PSH and it’s open to all.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

NeighborImpact and the Tribes Health & Human Services Branch will open food pantries in November. The Helping Hand food pantry will be open Mondays at the Warm Springs Presbyterian church from 12:30 – 4pm. The ECE family food pantry will be Nov 19th starting at 1:30pm. Warm Springs Commodities will continue to operate their usual hours for food distribution Tuesdays and Fridays 10am – 1pm.

The Jefferson County School District 509J School Board will meet at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this evening. The board meets regularly on the second Monday of each month, starting at 6:30 or immediately following the work session. The school board meets prior to their meeting for a work session. Each work session begins at 5:30pm.

This evening, Prevention presents BINGO Night starting at 6:14pm at the Prevention Campus Cafeteria.

For the Warm Springs Veterans Parade tomorrow – there will be decorations for vehicles and floats available for free. It’s a chance to honor a favorite grandparent, aunt, uncle, brother, sister or friend who has or does serve in the military. Line up is 10:30am tomorrow by the old school with the parade at 11 – traveling around campus and ending at the old school cafeteria.

Warm Springs Sanitation will pick up Tuesday trash routes on Wednesday this week due to the Veterans Day Holiday. Please have totes set out at the street/curb for pick up and assist neighbors or family who might need help getting their totes set out.

An opening reception for the 32nd Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be held this Wednesday (Nov. 12) from 5:30-7:30pm at the Museum at Warm Springs. Art supplies will be provided for youth while supplies last. The exhibit will be on display through March 7, 2026.

The Wyam Youth Center offers evens for youth and families weekly. Tutoring and games are available every day – starting at 3 on weekdays and at noon on the weekend – followed by activities. Activities at 5:30 as well – Mondays its Kids Movie Night, Tuesday it’s Drawing and Painting Night, Wednesday is Arts and Crafts, Thursdays are Movie Night and Friday is Open Mic. Saturday there is a Roblox Party at 2 and a Youth Dance at 6pm. Sunday at 2 – watch some NBA.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – Wednesday, November 26th. It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.