KWSO Calendar for Thu., Nov. 27, 2025

Tribal offices are closed today and tomorrow in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Museum at Warm Springs is also closed today and tomorrow for the holiday.

The Life Raft Pantry is located in Maupin and serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community. Located 401 5th Street in Maupin, The Life Raft Pantry is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. Bring your own bag. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

The Madras Holiday Market will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this weekend (11/28-30). Hours are 1-7pm Friday, 9-5 Saturday and 10-3 on Sunday. Admission is free.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center on Monday, December 1st from 2-7pm and Tuesday, December 2nd 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.

Madras High School Basketball is having its annual Fan Fest Fundraiser on Monday, December 1st at 5:30. They will introduce the teams, do some scrimmages and fan contests. There will also be a silent auction and concessions. Admission is $10 per adult; K-12 students are free with a paid adult.

Applications are open through December 1st for J.O.M. winter extra-curricular activity allowances. This is for Jefferson County 509J & South Wasco County students. Find applications on the “Johnson O’Malley – JOM: CTWS info page” on Facebook or contact any of the following parent committee members: Arlissa White, Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Martha Alvarez.

December Senior Pension and Per Capita checks are being combined again. They will not be out until December 12th.

The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar at the Warm Springs Community Center is scheduled for Saturday December 13th 10am – 4pm.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans on Wednesday, December 17th. Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

The Warm Springs MCH Program holds Back to Boards classes every other month. The next class will be December 18th & 19th from 9am to 4pm. To add your name to the list call Sheryl Lopez at Community Health 541-553-2352.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department reminds Tribal Members that you should be sure the Vital Statistics Department has your up-to-date address. Vital Stats has a form you fill out to make any address changes. Their phone number is 541-553-3252.