KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 25, 2025

Warm Springs Sanitation is doing garbage pickup on a holiday schedule this week. Wednesday & Thursday Routes are being picked up today. Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday (11/26). There will be no pick-ups on Thursday & Friday for the holiday.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 today. It will be open a half-day, from 8 til noon tomorrow and closed Thursday and Friday.

The Community Wellness Center Recreation Department will be open 8 to 5 today and 8 to noon tomorrow. The Center is closed Thursday and Friday.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda: 9am – Final Budget Approval

The Mobile Medical Unit will be available for medical appointments and flu/COVID shots today 9am-2pm at the Warm Springs Shelter. On Wednesday (11/26) it will be at the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 9am until noon. Call 541-553-2352 to schedule appointments.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Commodities Food Bank is open today from 10am until 1pm. It’s open every Tuesday and Friday at the Commodities warehouse in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today and Thursday from 10am-1pm at 370 SW Culver Highway.

Today is Senior Lunch and they are serving ham & beans from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. It’s also Senior $5 Movie Day.

The Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison Street in Madras serves free meals for people age 60 and older every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon.

The Wellness of Warm Springs gathering is today at 5pm in the old elementary cafeteria. The health education topic is The Great American Smokeout with guest presenters Scott Kalama and Gavin Begay. On the menu is a turkey & ham meal with all of the trimmings.

Tuesdays at the Behavioral Health Center there is an Alcohol & Drug Education class for adults at 4pm, and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program meets at 4. Those are for open clients. If you want to learn more call 541-553-3205 or stop by the BHC. There are also meetings open to the public on Tuesdays – Alcohol & Drug Education with Frank Smith at 10am, a Wellbriety Meeting book study at 2 and Building Relationships at 3:00.

Warm Springs tribal offices will close at noon tomorrow (11/26) and be closed Thursday & Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Warm Springs Native Market is back this year, the day before Thanksgiving – which is tomorrow (11/26). It will be held from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria. There will be some familiar Thursday Market Vendors there. Emmitt will have his beadwork and jewelry and Jane will have her Raffia Basket Necklaces, earrings and bracelets. OSU Extension will be doing a DIY Native-Plant Wreath Making station with small wreaths for kids and other kid crafts. Another Vendor will offer a limited supply of a first ever honey harvest, honey sticks, flower seeds, and bee stickers. Warm Springs Fire & Safety will have an information booth and there will be Merch from rap artist Sho Rilla plus beadwork and crocheted items from local artists. Best Care Prevention will be there with self-care for the holidays plus Lucinda Jim will have beaded necklaces, earrings and lighters. Wild Witchy Wanders will have lots of baked goodies – huckleberry cobblers, apple & pumpkin pie cakes and buckeye balls plus shelf-stable goodies like jams, salsa, syrups and pickled vegetables. KWSO will be selling zippered bags with handy items inside as well as Talking Drum patches.

Warm Springs Children’s Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow tomorrow (11/26) in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

The December to Remember Round Dance is December 5th and 6th at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Friday will begin with a pipe ceremony at 5pm, meal at 6 and the round dance at 7. Saturday evening, there will be a spaghetti feed at 6 before the round dance at 7.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is on Monday, December 15th in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services will hold its annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway on December 15th and 16th. It will be open 9am to 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.