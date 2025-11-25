KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 26, 2025

Warm Springs Sanitation is picking up Friday garbage routes today. There will be no pick-ups on Thursday & Friday for the holiday.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open from 8 til noon today and closed Thursday and Friday.

The Mobile Medical Unit will be available for medical appointments and flu/COVID shots today at the Sidwalter Fire Hall from 9am until noon. Call 541-553-2352 to schedule appointments.

The Warm Springs Native Market is today from 10am to 2pm in the old school cafeteria. There will be some familiar Thursday Market Vendors there. Emmitt will have his beadwork and jewelry and Jane will have her Raffia Basket Necklaces, earrings and bracelets. OSU Extension will be doing a DIY Native-Plant Wreath Making station with small wreaths for kids and other kid crafts. Another Vendor will offer a limited supply of a first ever honey harvest, honey sticks, flower seeds, and bee stickers. Warm Springs Fire & Safety will have an information booth and there will be Merch from rap artist Sho Rilla plus beadwork and crocheted items from local artists. Best Care Prevention will be there with self-care for the holidays. Lucinda Jim will have beaded necklaces, earrings and lighters. Wild Witchy Wanders will have lots of baked goodies – huckleberry cobblers, apple & pumpkin pie cakes and buckeye balls plus shelf-stable goodies like jams, salsa, syrups and pickled vegetables. KWSO will be selling zippered bags with handy items inside as well as Talking Drum patches.

Warm springs tribal offices will close at noon today and be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Jefferson County Senior Center is serving free meals for seniors 60 and older today at noon.

The Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry will be open this afternoon with signups starting at 4, and doors opening at 4:30. The Free Food Pantry is open every 2 nd and 4 th Wednesday of the month at 370 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

Warm Springs Children's Protective Services will have a Thanksgiving Powwow today in the old school gym. It will start at 5pm. All drums and dancers are welcome. A light meal and door prizes will be provided.

Wednesdays from 6-7:30 through December 17th – there is Youth Drumming and Singing Practice for ages 10 – 17. This is at the old school cafeteria. This is a drag, alcohol and Gang Free Class from Warm Springs Prevention.

Indian Head Casino’s tree lighting ceremony will be on Sunday, November 30th at 6pm. Family events include holiday treats, craft booths, visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a drone show, round dance and Christmas carols. They are looking for local craft and holiday treat vendors.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, November 30th and December 7th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

A free mobile dental clinic offered by Medical Teams International in collaboration with Warm Springs Managed Care will be held at the Family Resource Center on Monday, December 1st from 2-7pm and Tuesday, December 2nd 11am to 4pm. Services include check-ups & exams, fillings and cleanings. The mobile dental clinic will be located at the Family Resource Center parking lot. Client check-in and waiting will be inside the Family Resource Center in the conference room.