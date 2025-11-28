KWSO Information Ecosystem Assessment Results

KWSO 91.9 FM ​conducted an Information Ecosystem Assessment ​- guided by the Listening Post Collective and supported by the National Federation of Community Broadcasters. The goal was to better understand how residents of the Warm Springs Reservation access news and information, what content they value, and where significant communication gaps exist.

​The findings consistently demonstrate that KWSO remains one of the most trusted and effective sources of local news, cultural content, and emergency information; however, community members rely on a broad, mixed ecosystem that includes digital platforms, printed flyers, interpersonal networks, and tribal government communications.

Community members across all age groups identified a strong desire for more timely updates, more consistent event postings, expanded cultural and language content, and increased transparency from tribal leadership. The assessment also highlighted the role KWSO can play in strengthening partnerships, improving information flow, elevating community voices, and filling long-standing gaps in access to reliable local information.

As part of the assessment, KWSO created Reservation Information – a Warm Springs History, a book designed to provide historical context and deepen community understanding of how information has been shared across generations.​ Here is a video version of the book:

You can pick up the book version of the history during KWSO’s Open House on Tuesday November 2, 2025 from 10am – 2pm DIRECTIONS

We will also have them available at the Warm Springs Recreation Christmas Bazaar on Saturday December 13, 2025.