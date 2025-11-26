KWSO News 11/26/25

Vital Stats needs updated mailing addresses

The Warm Springs Vital Statistics Department reminds Tribal Members that you should be sure their office has your up-to-date address.

Vital Statis has a form you fill out to make any address changes. Their phone number is 541-553-3252

ODHS reports increased EBT card fraud

The Oregon Department of Human Services is encouraging SNAP food and TANF cash benefit recipients to take action to protect their EBT cards from electronic theft like card skimming, card cloning, phishing and other similar methods.

The agency says most theft occurs in the beginning of the month immediately after SNAP and TANF benefits are issued to EBT cards. Criminals use methods like skimming devices, internet scams and fake websites to steal card numbers and personal identification numbers (PIN). Once they have this information, they use online or out-of-state purchases to drain SNAP food and TANF cash benefits from a person’s card.

In October, approximately 220 households reported to ODHS that nearly $86,000 worth of SNAP food and TANF cash benefits had been stolen from their EBT cards. Another 104 attempts were blocked because people took action to protect their EBT cards.

ODHS recommends that people only use the official ebtEDGE website and mobile app, to freeze your card between uses, change your PIN often and monitor your EBT account activity.

Double deposits impacting some CTWS employees

Tribal employees may have received a second direct deposit of their paycheck and the Payroll Department says this is due to a pay date error in the system.

They have initiated a reversal of the incorrect direct deposit date through the bank. Any employee who received two deposits should make sure there are adequate funds in your account to cover the reversal. If you have questions, send an email to payroll@wstribes.org.

Indian Head Casino’s Christmas Tree Festival is this Sunday

Indian Head Casino’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Festival is set for this weekend. The celebration features a 40-foot walk-through Christmas tree, live music, festive activities for all ages, and a drone light show finale. The free, family-friendly event takes place on Sunday, November 30, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. outside at Indian Head Casino.

The towering, walk-through Christmas tree is the largest holiday tree in Central Oregon, the news release says and this year the United Methodist Choir will be there with classic Christmas songs. Children of all ages can write a letter to Santa at the Letter-Writing Station, then personally hand it to Santa Claus and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests can also enjoy face painting by Mia Mitchell, complimentary holiday treats, and local craft and food booths showcasing the creativity of the Warm Springs community.

KWSO weather for central OR

Today Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Calm wind.

Thanksgiving Day A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Thursday Night Rain likely, mainly between 10pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Saturday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.