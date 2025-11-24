Programs

KWSO Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon

24
Nov

For 2026 we are starting our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon a little bit earlier and going continuously until midnight on Thanksgiving Day.  We also are changing the order of how we air the programs and repeating some of the shows.  Plus we discovered a couple new segments covering the Oregon Coast as well as the Oregon Interior.  This program is such good quality and great company whether you are driving or getting the turkey stuffed…

To learn more about Wisdom of the Elders, you can visit their WEBSITE

 

Wednesday 11/26/25 

10am   Lemhi Shoshone

11am   Salish and Kootenai

12pm   Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

1pm     Yakama Nation

2pm     Umatilla

3pm     Warm Springs

4pm     Chinook

5pm     Grand Ronde

6pm     Oregon Coast

7pm     Oregon Interior

8pm     Inupiat

9pm     Athabascan

10pm   The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha

11pm   The Dakotah Sioux

 

Thursday 11/27/25

12am   The Teton Sioux

1am     The Arikara (Salish)

2am     Lemhi Shoshone

3am     Salish and Kootenai

4am     Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

5am     Yakama Nation

6am     Umatillla

7am     Warm Springs

8am     Chinook

9am     Grand Ronde

10am   Oregon Coast

11am   Oregon Interior

12pm   Mandan Hidatsa

1pm     Crow/Cheyenne

2pm     Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

3pm     Blackfeet

4pm     The Sacred Earth

5pm     Circles

6pm     Cry of the Earth Prophecy

7pm     Honoring Women of Native Culture

8pm     The Horse in Native Culture

9pm     The Harvest

10pm   Tribute to Native Artists

11pm   Native Relationships

