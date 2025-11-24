KWSO Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon

For 2026 we are starting our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon a little bit earlier and going continuously until midnight on Thanksgiving Day. We also are changing the order of how we air the programs and repeating some of the shows. Plus we discovered a couple new segments covering the Oregon Coast as well as the Oregon Interior. This program is such good quality and great company whether you are driving or getting the turkey stuffed…
To learn more about Wisdom of the Elders, you can visit their WEBSITE
Wednesday 11/26/25
10am Lemhi Shoshone
11am Salish and Kootenai
12pm Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)
1pm Yakama Nation
2pm Umatilla
3pm Warm Springs
4pm Chinook
5pm Grand Ronde
6pm Oregon Coast
7pm Oregon Interior
8pm Inupiat
9pm Athabascan
10pm The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha
11pm The Dakotah Sioux
Thursday 11/27/25
12am The Teton Sioux
1am The Arikara (Salish)
2am Lemhi Shoshone
3am Salish and Kootenai
4am Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)
5am Yakama Nation
6am Umatillla
7am Warm Springs
8am Chinook
9am Grand Ronde
10am Oregon Coast
11am Oregon Interior
12pm Mandan Hidatsa
1pm Crow/Cheyenne
2pm Assiniboine & Gros Ventre
3pm Blackfeet
4pm The Sacred Earth
5pm Circles
6pm Cry of the Earth Prophecy
7pm Honoring Women of Native Culture
8pm The Horse in Native Culture
9pm The Harvest
10pm Tribute to Native Artists
11pm Native Relationships