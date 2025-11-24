KWSO Wisdom of the Elders Thanksgiving Marathon

For 2026 we are starting our Wisdom of the Elders Marathon a little bit earlier and going continuously until midnight on Thanksgiving Day. We also are changing the order of how we air the programs and repeating some of the shows. Plus we discovered a couple new segments covering the Oregon Coast as well as the Oregon Interior. This program is such good quality and great company whether you are driving or getting the turkey stuffed…

To learn more about Wisdom of the Elders, you can visit their WEBSITE

Wednesday 11/26/25

10am Lemhi Shoshone

11am Salish and Kootenai

12pm Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

1pm Yakama Nation

2pm Umatilla

3pm Warm Springs

4pm Chinook

5pm Grand Ronde

6pm Oregon Coast

7pm Oregon Interior

8pm Inupiat

9pm Athabascan

10pm The Shawnee. Otoe & Omaha

11pm The Dakotah Sioux

Thursday 11/27/25

12am The Teton Sioux

1am The Arikara (Salish)

2am Lemhi Shoshone

3am Salish and Kootenai

4am Nez Perce (Nimiipuu)

5am Yakama Nation

6am Umatillla

7am Warm Springs

8am Chinook

9am Grand Ronde

10am Oregon Coast

11am Oregon Interior

12pm Mandan Hidatsa

1pm Crow/Cheyenne

2pm Assiniboine & Gros Ventre

3pm Blackfeet

4pm The Sacred Earth

5pm Circles

6pm Cry of the Earth Prophecy

7pm Honoring Women of Native Culture

8pm The Horse in Native Culture

9pm The Harvest

10pm Tribute to Native Artists

11pm Native Relationships